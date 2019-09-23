Police officers are investigating a viral video of a black hijabi woman launching a racist tirade against an Indian bus passenger in Britain’s multicultural capital of London.

Video footage of the incident, originally uploaded by a @guri.1001, was widely circulated on social media, and shows the woman screaming “You smell of curry you dumb b***h” at an Indian man thought to be in his twenties, and telling him to “get back to your f*****g Southall slum” in reference to a west London district in the Borough of Ealing.

Another woman, identified as her mother can be seen attempting to physically restrain her as she becomes violent, to which she responds “No, let me hit.”

According to witnesses, the tirade began after the woman’s mother began complaining to the bus driver that he was letting to many people on board, prompting the Indian male to ask her to stop arguing so the vehicle could continue on its journey.

Khan’s London: Police Investigating After Niqab Woman Filmed Abusing Gay Pride March https://t.co/n4gMkjoFqW — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 29, 2019

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) of the Metropolitan Police Force are now seeking “witnesses to the incident, or anyone who can provide information about the people involved”, according to an official statement.

“The investigation was launched after a video of the incident circulated on social media, and was reported in the press,” the force confirmed, noting that the incident is “believed to have happened on a 195 [bus] in the Hayes area of Hillingdon borough, on Saturday, 14 September” and that anyone with information should call them on the 101 non-emergency number quoting 0921546/19

BBC Forced to Remove Biased Cartoon Mocking ‘Flag-Wavers’, Claiming UK Has Always Been ‘Multicultural’ https://t.co/shD2NffHEt — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 3, 2018

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery