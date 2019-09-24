The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons John Bercow has confirmed following the extraordinary ruling of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, that the House will resume sitting tomorrow, Wednesday.

The theoretically neutral yet controversial figure who has been the focus of accusations of working against Brexit — and hence the will of the British people — welcomed the decision Tuesday morning by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted unlawfully by suspending Parliament until mid-October.

Speaking outside Parliament on College Green, the Speaker told waiting for journalists that he had instructed the House authorities beneath him to prepare to resume the previous session on Wednesday morning.

Originally, parliamentarians had been waiting for a whole new session to begin on October 14th, but now the new session will not begin at all, as the court ruled the order to end the last one had not legally happened.

Anti-Trump Speaker Bercow Pledges to Stay on, Disrupt No Deal Brexit https://t.co/mfvIxQzu8J — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 29, 2019

It is not clear whether the Prime Minister will even be present for the first day back for this resumed session — he is presently in New York for the United Nations, and Speaker Bercow made clear in his comments that for procedural reasons, there would not be a Prime Minister’s Questions session tomorrow.

Speaker Bercow said Tuesday: