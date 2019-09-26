Trump Organization Invests in President’s Ancestral Home of Scotland

LONDON (AP) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s real estate company has received approval for a major housing development on property in Scotland where one of his golf courses is located.

Councillors in Aberdeenshire granted the Trump Organization permission Thursday to build 550 homes on the Menie Estate, home of the Trump International Golf Links course.

The approval will also allow the Trump Organization to build more retail and leisure facilities.

The council’s planning committee had recommended the application for approval. It said the expansion “would still result in development that will provide economic and social benefit to the local area and region.”

We are thrilled to have received approval for our 2nd phase of development including 500 residential homes, 50 hotel cottages, a sports centre, retail, community & other facilities. This news comes just 2 days after the approval of our 2nd golf course #TrumpInternationalScotland pic.twitter.com/jqDWOMyoYs — Trump International, Scotland (@TrumpScotland) September 26, 2019