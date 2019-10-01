Pictures: Dutch Farmers In Mass Protest Against Green Fascism

Thousands of Dutch farmers are heading en masse to the Netherlands capital, the Hague, to protest against environmental policies being inflicted on them by their coalition government.

Hundreds have converged on the capital by tractor, causing total tailbacks in excess of 1,000 km (620 miles) and bringing the city to a standstill.

According to Dutch News NL:

The demonstration has been prompted by a suggestion from coalition party D66 that Dutch livestock farming should be slashed to meet commitments on reducing nitrogren emissions. Farming organisations say their members are sick of being described by politicians, the media and activists as pollutors and animal abusers.

The protests – the equivalent of France’s Gilets Jaunes – have widespread support from the Dutch people:

The Netherlands: Huge farmer protest Thousands of farmers are heading to Dutch government to protest against climate change measures. 89% of Dutch people support the farmers.#NoFarmersNoFoodpic.twitter.com/G7YqczibpQ — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) September 30, 2019

