Brexit leader Nigel Farage has said the Labour Party has now betrayed its traditional, working-class support base twice: once by working against the Brexit many of their supporters want, and now a second time with an “appalling, revolting” immigration policy leaving an “open door” to Britain.

The comments by the pro-freedom campaigner and long-term stalwart of the anti-European Union membership movement in the United Kingdom followed a series of policy platforms adopted by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party during its annual conference last week. Noting, in particular, the new policy on opening Britain’s borders, Mr Farage said the move represented the second great betrayal of Britain’s working-class by the metropolitan, hard-left elite that now controls the party which once served their interests.

Noting “…there’s going to be a complete open door to anyone who wants to come to the United Kingdom if Labour comes to power”, Mr Farage said the damage this policy would entail would be compounded by the fact Labour also wishes to confer the vote for national elections on all arrivals, meaning new migrants would be able to influence British politics at the ballot box immediately.

Labour Votes to Open Borders, Give All Migrants Voting Rights, NHS Access https://t.co/yBpYN6SQsZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 26, 2019

This was more than mere generosity on Labour’s behalf, Mr Farage concluded, accusing the party of Gerrymandering — manipulating demographics of a region or country for electoral advantage — by importing voters who, past experience has shown, overwhelmingly vote for Labour over any other party. Mr Farage called the cynicism of the move by Labour to import more of its own voters “appalling, revolting”.

If enacted, the Labour policy could mean another massive change to the United Kingdom like the one seen under the leadership of Iraq War architect Tony Blair, whose own advisor said their open borders policy was a move to “rob the right’s nose in diversity” while recognising it had to be done quietly to not alienate working-class voters. But those very voters fully realised what was being done to them by the British government, Mr Farage said, who remarked in his Talk of the Week video:

“…there are millions of traditional Labour voters — not those that live in Islington in £5 million houses –but real Labour voters who have seen over the last 15-20 years net migration to the United Kingdom running at ten times what it was for the 60-year period after World War Two. “They have seen their wages undercut, their society fundamentally changed, their towns and cities suffer terribly because of a lack of integration, and they are furious on this issue. And everything from the crisis in our schools, our hospitals, our roads, comes down to our population crisis.”

Mr Farage also broke ground that he has seldom if at all touched since becoming the leader of the Brexit Party by discussing the reasons for Britain’s population crisis. Citing analysis of the British government’s own figures reported by Breitbart London in 2018 into the massive impact mass migration has had on population growth in the United Kingdom, he continued: “We don’t have the infrastructure to deal with the population that is rising by half a million every single year, and 80 per cent of that is down to immigration or the birth of children who directly come from first-generation migrants to this country.

“Labour has now with that second betrayal opened a massive electoral flank, and I promise you as the Brexit Party we are going to be in those Labour heartlands pointing out there have been two betrayals.”

The Migration Watch analysis found that of the 6,600,000 new people in the United Kingdom between 2001 and 2016, 82 per cent had been first-generation migrants or their children. This trend has continued apace since; in May, it was revealed 602,000 migrants arrived in the UK in 2018 alone, equivalent to an entirely new city the size of Belfast decamping to Britain.

Once adjusted by the number of individuals who left the United Kingdom in that time, the net increase of the UK population was still over a quarter of a million in just one year, according to the government’s — routinely underestimated — figures.

Read: Nigel Farage’s comments on Labour’s second betrayal: