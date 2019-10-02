In a bold move that swiftly follows the United Kingdom Supreme Court ruling the previous suspension of Parliament by the government unlawful, the government is to request a second suspension as early as the weekend.

Lord President of the Privy Council Jacob Rees-Mogg will visit British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II again to ask for her formal assent for Parliament to be suspended in the coming days — a mere formality required by the British constitution but one that has attained a significant amount of controversy in recent days — following the annulment of the previous prorogation last week.

While the UK’s Supreme Court ruled the last prorogation, which would have lasted from the start of September through to mid-October, was unlawful because the judges believed it had been called to silence Britain’s anti-Brexit House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the suspension was necessary to begin a new session. Indeed, the present Parliament is the longest-lived in modern British political history.

Court to Rule if Boris Can Be Jailed for Refusing to Delay Brexit https://t.co/i6gXLyVUJ1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 2, 2019

Arguing again that a new session is still required so the government can bring forward its domestic agenda for post-Brexit Britain, prorogation is to be attempted for a second, much shorter period, British newspaper The Times reports.

This prorogation could last just days in comparison to the last, with a suspension of just three days to allow the Palace to be prepared for the arrival of the Queen — again a requirement of Britain’s constitution that a new Parliamentary session be commenced with a Queen’s speech made from the throne — to take place.

Speaking at the time the previous prorogation was cancelled by the Supreme Court, Mr Johnson said: