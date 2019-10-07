The far-left French activist group SOS Racisme has begun targetting advertisers of French newspaper Le Figaro after one of its writers, philosopher Eric Zemmour, made a controversial speech on Islam and immigration.

The group began targetting the newspaper advertisers on social media last week, posting several pictures of the magazine Madame Figaro, a women’s magazine published by the paper and a supplement to the paper’s Saturday editions.

The tweets, which targetted iconic French fashion brand Chanel, the owners of Louis Vuitton LVMH, and luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex, stated, “thanks to your adverts, you are financing the Le Figaro group who is employing Eric Zemmour, a journalist condemned for incitement to racial and religious hatred and who now calls for racist violence. How about it? Do your clients know that?”

The speech, which has been fully translated into English by U.S. blog The American Conservative, is a lengthy polemic on mass migration and Islamisation. In it, Zemmour calls the present migratory flows to Europe a reverse colonisation and said the process was a “double jeopardy”, because in his opinion the difficulties of mass migration are compounded by a resurgent Islam.

Investigation Launched into French Philosopher over Islam Speech https://t.co/I12UHn61wz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 3, 2019

The SOS Racisme group, who are a collection of various NGOs, have put pressure on those critical of Islamisation and demographic changes in the past.

In 2017, they were behind a court case against Béziers Mayor Robert Ménard after he wrote on Twitter, “In a class in the city centre of my town, 91 per cent of the children are Muslims. Obviously, this is a problem. There are limits to tolerance.”

SOS Racisme has also been the recipient of cash from billionaire pluotocrat George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, which has funded other far-left groups such as Hope not Hate in Britain and the Expo Foundation in Sweden.

Earlier last week, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office announced they would be launching an investigation into Mr Zemmour following his speech made at the “Convention of the Right” last weekend.

Marion Marechal Calls for French to Resist ‘Great Replacement’ https://t.co/e5lwcWlJup — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 1, 2019