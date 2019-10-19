More Delay: ‘Super Saturday’ Vote on Boris Brexit Deal Cancelled by MPs

(AP) — British lawmakers have voted to postpone a decision on whether to back a Brexit deal with the European Union, throwing a wrench into government plans to leave the bloc at the end of this month.

At a special session of Parliament intended to ratify the deal, lawmakers instead voted 322-306 to withhold their approval until legislation to implement the agreement has been passed.

The vote is a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and means he has to ask the EU to delay Britain’s departure — although he has told MPs he will not do so.

#BREAKING: Parliament has voted to delay Brexit again. The Prime Minister will not ask for a delay — he will tell EU leaders there should be no more delays and we should get Brexit done on October 31st with our new deal so the country can move on. pic.twitter.com/5EE69IuhUO — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 19, 2019

Parliament previously passed a law compelling him to do that if a deal had not been passed by Saturday.

The move is intended to ensure the UK can’t leave the EU without a deal on the scheduled Oct. 31 departure date.