The Spanish populist party Vox have promised to build an “impassable wall” around Spain’s North African exclaves to stop illegal immigration as the party surges ahead of Sunday’s election.

The party has presented a list of 100 proposals ahead of the Spanish national election this Sunday, including stricter border controls and an increase in deportations of illegal migrants, El Confidencial reports.

Among the stricter anti-mass migration proposals is that of building “an impassable wall” around the Spanish cities of Melilla and Ceuta on the North African coast, which have been stormed repeatedly by African illegal migrants for years, with hundreds of migrants scaling the existing fences and barriers at a time, often violently.

Migrant Smugglers with ‘President’ and ‘Prime Minister’ Organising Violent Attacks on Spanish Border Guards https://t.co/qsjF5tKKoV — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 25, 2018

The party added that they will also give police and armed forces additional support in terms of financial and material resources to keep the Spanish border secure and “demand full control and respect from Morocco to the Spanish sovereignty of these two autonomous cities.”

The continuing issue of Catalonian independence has been a major policy pillar for Vox as well. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart London, Vox leader Santiago Abascal said that the party would look to ban separatist parties altogether.

“Once the constitutional order has been restored, we will proceed to call for the illegalisation of the separatist parties,” he said.

1,000 African Migrants Armed with Improvised Spears Storm Spanish Border https://t.co/DaJMjDEeaa — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 9, 2017

The centre-right People’s Party (PP) and the centre-right Citizens party joined Vox earlier this week to call for the banning of separatist parties in Spain in what was described as a symbolic vote by newspaper El Pais.

Vox has also raised the possibility of declaring the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) illegal as well, noting that other countries like Germany and Portugal have banned parties deemed to be against the unity of the state.

The Spanish populists are facing another election gain on Sunday according to polling that puts them in third place behind the People’s Party and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists, and could win as many as 50 seats in some projections, doubling their 24 seats won in April’s election.

Spain, GESOP seat projection: PSOE-S&D: 115-120

PP-EPP: 84-88

VOX-ECR: 54-59

UP-LEFT: 36-40

ERC-G/EFA: 12-13

Cs-RE: 8-10

JxCat-NI: 6-7

CUP-LEFT: 4

MP-LEFT|G/EFA: 2-4

Others: 14-17 Fieldwork: 5-7 November 2019

Sample size: 904 General Election: Sunday

➤https://t.co/uqtqAgTaHO — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) November 8, 2019