A senior official in the French Ministry of Culture has been charged with drugging over 200 women with diuretics so that he could take pictures and watch while they urinated.

The French newspaper Libération reports that during job interviews at the ministry, the official would offer the women either coffee or tea, and after a few minutes the pervert would return with a drink spiked with Furosemide, a powerful diuretic known as a “water pill” because of its ability to produce more urine in the body.

He would then take the women on a tour of historic sites in Paris around the Ministry of Culture, telling the women that it was important to know the sites if they were to work in the ministry.

When the women were struck with the uncontrollable urge to urinate, the official would offer to shield them with his coat as they relieved themselves on the ground.

One of the victims told Libération: “I urinated on the floor, almost at his feet. I was humiliated and ashamed.”

Another said: “I felt my belly swell, I was on the edge of discomfort. Under a bridge, I lowered my trousers and panties and urinated. Meanwhile, he was holding his coat in front of me to hide me and looking at my face.”

The official is said to have kept meticulous records of each incident in an excel spreadsheet, in one instance he recorded: “Start time 9:00 a.m. Event time 9:55 a.m.. Time of application 10:00 a.m. Time of release 10:10 a.m. She lowers her pants even before I protect her. Long enough, I offer her a paper, she wipes herself standing right in front of me. ”

In another case, he wrote: “She begins to drop pantyhose and panties (black). She squats and drops a jet very strong and very long.”

One of the women was admitted to the hospital for four days with a urinary tract infection.

The man conducted his perverted scheme on over 200 women between 2009 and 2018. He was finally caught after a woman reported to his superiors for taking pictures of her legs under his desk.

The Ministry of Culture denied knowing about the activities of the official; however Libération reports that at least two women had filed complaints about the man.

The official has since been sacked and is under investigation by the police for sexual and for the administration of a harmful substance.

