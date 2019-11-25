Khan’s London: Teen Stabbings Reach Decade High

The number of teens stabbed to death in London has reached an 11-year high, according to a report published by the BBC, with 23 teenagers being murdered on the streets of the capital since the start of this year.

The number of teenage victims of knife crime this year has surpassed that of 2008, marking another grim milestone in the tenure of Mayor Sadiq Khan. The number of fatal teenage stabbings, 23 so far this year, is also expected to surpass the 26 teens who were stabbed to death in 2007.

Since January, a total of 129 murder investigations have been undertaken in London. Most cases result in someone being charged; however, only two investigations into the murder of teenagers have resulted in convictions.

In response to the disheartening statistics, the family of Jodie Chesney, a 17-year-old girl who was brutally stabbed to death in the back by two teenage drug dealers earlier this year, said that the report is “seriously alarming”.

“Over 20 teenagers have been fatally stabbed this year, and that is shocking to me,” Chesney’s father told the BBC.

“You read about it, and you go ‘oh that sucks’ but when it is really close to your heart you wonder why are people doing this?” he added.

The knife crime epidemic engulfing London was demonstrated at the weekend when one man was stabbed to death and three others were left injured in a vicious attack in Whitechapel in the East End on Saturday.

Another man was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday morning, murdered outside a tube station in West Ealing in West London.

Breitbart London previously reported that in 2017 and 2018 a total of 29,233 knife crimes were reported in the capital city, including 9,030 stabbings, averaging 40 knife crimes per day. Over two-thirds of the perpetrators were under the age of 25.

Last year under the leadership of Sadiq Khan, London overtook New York City for murders for the first time in over 200 years.

London’s 2019 homicide rate is on track to surpass that of 2018’s — 132 — itself already a decade-high.

