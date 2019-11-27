Nigel Farage has announced that he will be boycotting Channel 4’s election debate on climate change, blasting the network for its left-wing bias.

The Brexit Party said that it would not be attending the Emergency on Planet Earth climate change debate on Channel 4, saying that they did not believe the “Remain” network could not be trusted to treat the party fairly.

“We have no faith that the broadcaster will conduct this debate in a fair and objective way,” the Brexit Party wrote on Twitter.

“Brexit is the defining issue of our age and the fact that Channel 4 does not want to discuss it speaks volumes about this broadcaster and its Remain position,” the statement concluded.

We won’t be taking part in Channel 4’s special programme on Thursday night. Read more below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bMoDkQMMmx — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) November 26, 2019

The attack on Channel 4’s impartiality follows Mr Farage slamming the bias at the BBC on the campaign trail in Barnsley.

“The BBC is an outdated anachronism whose political behaviour since the referendum has been biased at every single level, so we propose a phasing out of the BBC licencing fee over the coming years,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will likely skip the Channel 4 debate as well, refusing to share the stage with Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party, who he believes is not a serious contender to become prime minister.

Channel 4 has long been accused of having a left-wing bias. The network came under fire in 2018 for Kathy Newman’s disastrous interview with Canadian psychology professor Jordan Peterson. In 2017 Channel 4’s lead anchor, Jon Snow, reportedly chanted “fuck the Tories” at Glastonbury music festival.

