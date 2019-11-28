Anti-Mass Migration Feminist Group Kicked Out of Anti-Violence Protest

An anti-mass migration feminist group was forcibly removed from a protest against violence towards women, claiming it was because they denounced migrant sex attackers.

The group Collectif Némésis posted a video of members holding signs which referenced the rape gangs of Rotherham and claims that 52 per cent of the rapes in the Ille de France region, where Paris is located, were committed by foreigners. The video ended with the group being forcibly removed.

Une courte vidéo de notre passage à la manif #Noustoutes pic.twitter.com/ccsouGdd6O — Collectif Némésis (@NemesisNemesi18) November 24, 2019

According to conservative French magazine Valeurs Actuelles, the group predicted they would not be welcome the night before the protest. They said: “We have no doubt that our mere presence would be interpreted as aggression by the organisers of this march because of our views on immigration.”

They went on to denounce the group Nous Toutes which organised the event, stating that they were “more concerned with the promotion of leftist laxity than with the real protection of women and their rights”. They added that many feminist groups only deal with “anecdotal themes” rather than real issues that affect women.

“Feminist websites and organisations did not say anything about the 2015 Cologne rapes and assaults and the mass rapes committed by Indo-Pakistanis across England for decades,” they added.

The movement bears some similarity to the 120-decibel (120Db) movement in Germany which appeared in February of last year and listed incidents in Germany where migrants had raped or killed young European women.

The group, which also engaged in a protest at the Berlinale film festival, was named after the decibel range of rape alarms that became popular following the mass sex attacks on New Year’s Eve in Cologne in 2015.

Sex attacks in the Paris region have increased on the public transport system according to a report from the Paris Police Prefecture earlier this year that said in 2018 the number had risen by 30 per cent.

A plainclothes police officer who worked on the Paris metro system claimed that the majority of sex attackers he arrested were from North African migrant backgrounds.