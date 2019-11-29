Dutch Police: Several People Wounded in Hague Stabbing

Several people were wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, Netherlands, according to Dutch police officials.

Local authorities and emergency services are on scene, reports Reuters.

Additional details are not yet known.

The reported incident occurred hours after a knifeman stabbed several people, killing two, in London. Police shot the suspect shot dead and are investigating the matter as a terror-related incident.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

