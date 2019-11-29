Riyaz Adam, who drove into a group of friends in east London and killed a Romanian man celebrating a Christening, has been convicted of manslaughter.

The 25-year-old had been driving to meet co-accused Jack Bush, against whom the jury failed to reach a verdict, on May 5th, arriving to find him “drunk [and] apparently fighting with a group of men.”

“It was at this point that [Adam] decided to use his car as a weapon, and drove forward, swerving towards and into the group,” recounts a Metropolitan Police statement on the conviction.

“Adam then made a three-point turn. The car was facing back towards the group for a second time and driven back and right into the middle of the other group… his car struck two of those men.”

One of those struck, Constantin Sin, was “thrown onto the bonnet and hit the windscreen”, after which “Adam accelerated away with the 51-year-old victim still on the bonnet, before steering in a left to right motion to shake Constantin off the car.”

The Romanian “travelled about 20 metres along the road before coming to rest in the middle of the road” while Adam “sped away and left the victims injured in the street.”

Mr Sin died from “multiple injuries [including] severe blunt force trauma to his head, face and chest” four days later.

Riyaz Adam, a disqualified driver whose Toyota Prius had been registered under bogus details, later dumped the vehicle near Snaresbrook and changed its number plates in an attempt to cover his tracks — resulting in charges for perverting the course of justice which to which he plead guilty.

“Adam drove not once, but twice at the group. His actions were deliberate and meant to cause serious harm, despite his claims to the contrary,” commented Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley for the Metropolitan Police.

“Constantin was the victim of a callous and frighteningly swift course of action, for which he paid the ultimate price. He had multiple injuries which were not survivable. His family have been stoic throughout this process and I would like to recognise their courage,” he added.

Adam will be sentenced in December.

