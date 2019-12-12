Ex-Labour Mayor of London Blames Corbyn’s Loss on ‘Jewish Vote’

The former Labour Party mayor of London, Ken Livingstone, said that Boris Johnson’s predicted landslide victory spells “the end” for Jeremy Corbyn, blaming the loss on the “Jewish vote”.

In the latest antisemitic outburst from the far-left ex-Mayor of London, Ken Livingstone blamed the loss of his “close ally” Jeremy Corbyn on the 70-year-old socialist’s handling of allegations of antisemitism in the Labour Party.

Mr Livingstone said: “The Jewish vote wasn’t very helpful.” He added in comments reported by The Mirror that “Jeremy should have tackled that issue far earlier than he did.”

“It looks like the end for Jeremy, which is disappointing for me since I’m a close ally. I’m sure he’ll have to resign tomorrow,” he concluded.

The far-left opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has been at the centre of a growing scandal over allegations of antisemitism within the Labour Party.

This week, Breitbart London reported that Jewish voters have largely “deserted” the Labour Party in response to allegations of antisemitism under Corbyn’s leadership, with just six per cent of Jewish voters supporting the party.

One Jewish voter said: “I am proud to be a British Jew, but for the first time, it’s also unnerving. Three of my grandparents are Holocaust survivors, and this country has been so good to them. I feel privileged to be part of this country, but it is shocking to see someone like Corbyn leading one of the main political parties.”

Ken Livingstone has a long history of making antisemitic remarks, being suspended from the Labour Party in 2016 after making offensive remarks about Hitler and Zionism.

The arch-Remainer ex-mayor said that Hitler supported Zionism “before he went mad and ended up killing 6 million Jews”, going on to say there is a “well-orchestrated campaign by the Israel lobby to smear anybody who criticises Israeli policy as antisemitic”.

Livingstone has also called the creation of the state of Israel “a great catastrophe” and said that he will “never buy” products from Israel.

“The creation of the state of Israel was a great catastrophe. We should have absorbed the post-World War II Jewish refugees in Britain and America. They could all have been resettled, whereas 70 years later, the situation is still very tense, and there is potential for many more wars, potential for nuclear war,” Livingstone said.

“I like dates, but I don’t buy dates that come from Israel,” he added.

The Labour Party is currently under investigation over allegations that the party “unlawfully discriminated against, harassed, or victimised people because they are Jewish”.

In November the chief rabbi in the UK, Ephraim Mirvis, said that Jeremy Corbyn was unfit for office due to his handling of antisemitism allegations.

“It is a failure to see this as a human problem rather than a political one. It is a failure of culture. It is a failure of leadership. A new poison – sanctioned from the top – has taken root in the Labour Party,” Rabbi Mirvis said.

In response to the Labour Party’s projected stunning defeat, Jeremy Man Saltan, a Jewish political strategist wrote on Twitter: “If exit polls are correct the Labour Party has received the least amount of seats since 1935. Antisemitism doesn’t pay.”

