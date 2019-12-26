The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is calling for people to come forward after anti-Brexit lawyer Jolyon Maugham shared a “distressing” story about killing a fox with a baseball bat this morning.

“Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat,” reported the QC, who has taken part in a number of high-profile Brexit-related lawsuits, on social media. “How’s your Boxing Day going?”

It is unclear what response Maugham was hoping to elicit, but the one he received was not particularly positive, with a number of people asking the RSPCA — an animal welfare charity which pursues thousands of private prosecutions for animal cruelty each year — to intervene.

“This is distressing to hear,” the charity replied to one concerned social media user.

“We’d urge anyone with firsthand knowledge to report it to us by calling 0300 1234 999.”

Maugham, who claims he has “called and spoke to the RSPCA and left my contact details”, said he was wearing his wife’s “too small green kimono” at the time of the killing, and that he had the baseball bat in his possession “to discourage intruders”.

He also said that he did not “especially enjoy” clubbing the fox to death “but I imagine that’s what the RSCPA would have done, if they had anyone on call in Central London on Boxing Day.”

The fox had reportedly got “caught up in the protective netting around the chickens” and he “wasn’t sure what else to do”.

