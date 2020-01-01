Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has welcomed the New Year with enthusiasm, with European Union loyalist “Remoaners” in Parliament having been beaten decisively at the end of 2019.

The veteran campaigner, alongside Brexit Partyt chairman Richard Tice, offered his “huge thanks” to supporters for their “incredible efforts” in 2019, which saw his weeks-old Brexit Party win the European Parliament elections, and later play a crucial role in Boris Johnson’s general election triumph, standing aside in hundreds of key seats and helping to peel away Labour Leave votes in several others.

“There is much to celebrate: we are going to leave the EU on 31st January!” he wrote.

“The Remoaners are crushed and most of the Brexit blockers in parliament are now gone. Remember this is thanks to The Brexit Party. Without us, Boris would not have become [Prime Minister]. The Conservative Party knew that to win, they had to copy many of our policies and ideas,” he added.

“We put country before party or person,” Farage continued.

“History will clearly show this. Standing down in over 300 seats effectively guaranteed a Boris majority, the only question was its size. Don’t let anyone tell you that we have not succeeded in our main goals.”

He concluded that the Brexit Party had, after all, “changed politics for good”, as its central slogan called for — and that their next move need not be “rushed”.

It is expected that Farage will play a role in the re-election campaign of his American friend and ally President Donald Trump in 2020.

