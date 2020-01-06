UK: Migrant Who ‘Preyed on Heterosexual Men’ Convicted of 136 Rapes

A migrant man described as the “most prolific rapist in British legal history”, who preyed on young heterosexual men, has been given a life sentence of 30 years after being convicted of 159 sexual offences, including 136 rapes.

Reynhard Sinaga, a 36-year-old Indonesian migrant, has been found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting 48 young men, whom he would lure from Manchester nightclubs to his apartment, where he would film himself raping his unconscious victims.

Ian Rushton of the Crown Prosecution Service, following the sentencing and the lifting of reporting restrictions, described Sinaga as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history”, adding that he believed the rapist took “a particular pleasure in preying on heterosexual men”, according to the BBC.

“His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught,” Rushton added.

Police say that the 36-year-old migrant may have assaulted as many as 190 men. However, many of the victims remain unidentified and because Sinaga used date rape drugs during his crimes some victims might not even remember being assaulted.

In the trial, victims came forward to describe how the sexual assaults had damaged their mental health leading to suicidal thoughts, with one victim saying that Sinaga had “destroyed a part of my life”.

“I have periods where I can’t get up and face the day,” another victim said.

The Indonesian migrant was caught in June of 2017, when a victim regained consciousness while being assaulted, calling police after fighting off Sinaga.

After confiscating Sinaga’s phone, police discovered hundreds of hours of footage from his sexual assaults, precipitating the largest rape investigation against a single individual in British history.

“We suspect he’s offended over a period of 10 years. The information and evidence we are going from is largely from trophies that he’s collected from the victims of his crimes,” said Assistant Chief Constable Mabbs Hussain.

Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty on all charges in a unanimous verdict following an 18-month trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Judge Suzanne Goddard QC, who presided over the case, said that it was “accurate” for Sinaga’s victims to describe him as a monster in light of the “scale and enormity” of his crimes.

While the decision whether or not Sinaga will be released after his 30-year life sentence will be determined by the parole board, Judge Goddard said: “In my judgment, you are a highly dangerous, cunning and deceitful individual who will never be safe to be released.”

“I hope he never comes out of prison and he rots in hell,” said one of his victims.

