Party ON: Nigel Farage’s Brexit Day Street Party Approved

London authorities have approved a street party in Parliament Square, Westminster, on Brexit Day, organised by Nigel Farage and Leave Means Leave.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage announced the approval on social media, writing: “Leave Means Leave have been given the approval to hold an event in Parliament Square on 31st January. Great news! It is a big moment in the history of this nation to celebrate.”

The event starts at 9 p.m. and Mr Farage directs those interested in attending to register on the Brexit Celebration website.

Brexit Party co-chairman and MEP Richard Tice added to the announcement: “I am delighted to confirm that Leave Means Leave has secured approval from the authorities for the Brexit Day celebration in Parliament Sq on 31 Jan. We are still working on Big Ben and fireworks!”

Brexiteer activists and MPs have been campaigning to have Big Ben, the bell inside the Palace of Westminster’s iconic clocktower, chime to ring in the United Kingdom officially leaving the EU — but eurosceptic lawmakers’ efforts to have the gesture included in Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson said that his office is considering allowing crowdfunding, with Britons chipping in £500,000 to pay for the work needed to restore a clapper to the bell, as the structure is currently under conservation work.

