Brexit leader Nigel Farage made his final speech to the European Parliament Wednesday where he expressed Brexit as a victory in the “historic battle going on across the west” against Globalism, but in which he had his microphone cut off by the Parliament’s chair during his final remarks.

Speaking during the debate on the withdrawal agreement Wednesday afternoon, in which Members of the European Parliament are expected to ratify the treaty thrashed out between the United Kingdom and Brussels, Brexit leader Farage spoke of the antidemocratic Union which drove the British to vote to leave.

Citing a key turning point for himself and many other Brits who became Eurosceptics this century, Mr Farage reflected on the attempt in 2005 for the European Union to enhance its long march towards statehood by giving itself a constitution. Yet the citizens of several member states were uncomfortable with the development and voted against it in nation referendums.

Instead of taking the direction given to it by the people of Europe, the EU elite simply rebranded the exercise and pushed it through without asking for consent.

Summarising the feelings of many, Mr Farage told the chamber: “We don’t need these institutions and all of this power. And I can promise you, both in UKIP and in the Brexit party, we love Europe. We just hate the European Union.”

Firmly establishing the position of Brexit in the ongoing power struggle across many nations globally, Mr Farage also made clear Britain leaving the European Union was a populist revolt — invoking the Presidency of Donald Trump and other global developments without mentioning them by name. He said: “There is a historic battle going on across the west, in Europe, America, and elsewhere. It is globalism against populism. And you may loathe populism, but I’ll tell you a funny thing. It is becoming very popular! And it has great benefits.”

Yet as he was making his final remarks on looking forward to Britain working with Europe in the future as a sovereign state, the chair of the session cut off Mr Farage’s microphone because he was holding a small, desk-size British flag above his head as he spoke. Clearly angered by the violation of a new European Parliament rule that bans the presence of any national flag or banner, the chair seemed to have been goaded into a strongly worded response and said: “Please sit down, resume your seats and put your flags away. You’re leaving, and take them with you if you’re leaving now. Goodbye.”

Despite having had his microphone turned off, Mr Farage could be heard responding in the chamber: “That’s it, it’s all over. It’s finished, we’re gone!”

Mr Farage’s Brexit Party colleagues joined him in waving the small desk flags which were until recently a common sight in the European Parliament chamber, which by design makes no distinction between members based on their national origin.

The European Parliament will vote on the withdrawal agreement Wednesday afternoon but, whichever way they vote, the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on Friday evening.

Nigel Farage’s speech in full: