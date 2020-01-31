‘We’re Off!’: Brexit Party Leaves EU for Last Time, Carrying Union Jack ‘Home’

British members of the European Parliament from the Brexit Party pose for a photograph as they leave the European Parliament, in Brussels on January 31, 2020 on the Brexit day. - Britain's departure from the European Union was set in law on January 29, amid emotional scenes, as the bloc's …
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit Party MEPs have left the European Union’s parliament for the last time, carrying the Union Jack “home”.

Speaking outside of the European Parliament building in Brussels on Friday, veteran Brexiteer, former Conservative MP, and Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe said: “Today we celebrate our independence: our ability to control our own laws, our own trade deals, our own borders.

“We believe that Britain can now go forward into a future, rejoicing. For the MEPs leaving here today, our duty is done, our harvest is home, and now we’re off!”

Ms Widdecombe led the group off parliamentary grounds holding a Brexit Express banner, accompanied by a bagpiper, with MEP Jonathan Bullock bearing the Union Jack. Mr Bullock carried the flag to a waiting car, and held it unfurled out of the window.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – JANUARY 31: Brexit Party members of the European Parliament, led by Anne Widdecombe (R), depart from the Parliament to return to Great Britain on the day the United Kingdom will officially fulfil Brexit and leave the European Union on January 31, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium. The departure will officially take place at midnight CET tonight, at which time a transition period will begin and a new generation of trade talks will launch. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(While there may be debate over the media’s widespread reference to the Union “Jack”, with some maintaining that that is only correct when the flag is flown on the masthead of ships, and in all other circumstances, it is the Union flag. However, the charity the Flag Institute says that that is a relatively recent distinction and that historically, the Union flag had been called the Union Jack in non-naval situations. Parliamentary record Hansard reports the Earl of Crewe saying in the House of Lords in 1908, for example, that “the Union Jack should be regarded as the National flag, and it undoubtedly may be flown on land by all His Majesty’s subjects”.)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – JANUARY 31: Brexit Party members of the European Parliament, including David Bull (C) and Belinda de Lucy (R), depart from the Parliament to return to Great Britain on the day the United Kingdom will officially fulfil Brexit and leave the European Union on January 31, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium. The departure will officially take place at midnight CET tonight, at which time a transition period will begin and a new generation of trade talks will launch. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Female MEP called Alexandra Phillips, outgoing MEP for South East England, told euronews: “It’s been a hard battle these past six months — longer than six months — I’ve fought for Brexit for three years.”

“Tomorrow is the dawn of a new day,” Ms Phillips continued, saying: “I’m going to party tonight because I can’t wait for my country to be a free, independent, and great.”

British members of the European Parliament from the Brexit Party Ann Widdecombe waves as leaves the European Parliament, in Brussels on January 31, 2020, on the Brexit day. – Britain’s departure from the European Union was set in law on January 29, amid emotional scenes, as the bloc’s parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of sometimes awkward membership and three years of tense withdrawal talks, the UK will leave the EU at midnight Brussels time (2300 GMT) on January 31, 2020. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Nigel Farage founded the Brexit Party in February in response to the then-Theresa May-led Conservative government failing abjectly to deliver on the will of the people. The Brexit Party came first in May’s European Parliament election, with the Tories’ vote share decimated, coming in fifth place. After a change of leader and a General Election, a Brexiteer now leads a Brexit government in the House of Commons, with Boris Johnson pledging to deliver a proper Brexit.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – JANUARY 31: A bagpipe player who had accompanied Brexit Party members of the European Parliament salutes as Brexit Party MP Jonathan Bullock holds a British flag as he and other Brexit Party Euro MPs depart from the Parliament to return to Great Britain on the day the United Kingdom will officially fulfil Brexit and leave the European Union on January 31, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

However, Mr Farage has not retired his party, saying that he will be prepared to hold Boris to account if he fails to deliver on the will of the people.

Speaking to Breitbart News Network’s editor in chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Thursday, Mr Farage said: “Boris Johnson is saying all the right things. And what I will try and do is make sure he will stick to his promises. And if he does, the United Kingdom has some very exciting days ahead.”

And if he does not, “I’m going to hold him accountable”.

 

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 31: Brexit Party member of the European Parliament Jonathan Bullock holds a British flag as he and other Brexit Party Euro MPs depart from the Parliament to return to Great Britain on the day the United Kingdom will officially fulfill Brexit and leave the European Union on January 31, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. The departure will officially take place at midnight CET tonight, at which time a transition period will begin and a new generation of trade talks will launch. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – JANUARY 31: Brexit Party member of the European Parliament Jonathan Bullock holds a British flag as he and other Brexit Party Euro MPs depart from the Parliament to return to Great Britain on the day the United Kingdom will officially fulfil Brexit and leave the European Union on January 31, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium. The departure will officially take place at midnight CET tonight, at which time a transition period will begin and a new generation of trade talks will launch. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.