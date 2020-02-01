Britons gathered to celebrate their independence from the European Union and the United Kingdom’s future alliance with Donald Trump’s America at Nigel Farage’s Brexit Day celebrations.

In a Breitbart London exclusive video, British citizens expressed their joy and relief that after nearly four years, Britain has finally regained its national sovereignty from the EU.

“It’s been a very hard-fought battle, and you know I’m very emotional about it”, former Brexit Party MEP David Bull told Breitbart London.

“We thought we could go into the European Union and change it from within and that is simply not possible. You know you say to any sovereign country ‘you are not in control’ the people are not happy, and that’s what tonight is about”, he added.

Many of the Britons who came to Parliament Square expressed their affection for President Donald Trump, hailing the future relationship Britain can have with America now that they are free from European Union control.

“Trump is in my heart and soul. I hope Trump has done enough to pressure Boris and I hope the British establishment follows the Trump vibe,” said a British man in a MAGA hat.

Pics: Jubilant Brexiteers and Mournful Remainers Descend on London to Mark Brexit Day https://t.co/qgzmDEArFD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 1, 2020

At the celebration, thousands celebrated the victory of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who has been battling for Britain to leave the European Union for decades.

“This never would have happened without Nigel Farage”, said Daily Mail contributing editor Andrew Pierce, who added that: “I never thought we would get there, [with] that Remain Parliament, but in the end, the voice of the people won and it’s a great day for ‘little people’.”

The party was also a celebration of British heritage and culture, with revellers singing Rule Britannia, God Save the Queen, and We Are The Champions.

“We are a great people, we’ve contributed so much to the world and those are things to celebrate. We’ve had three years of people talking this country down, saying we can’t go alone, but we can”, London Mayor Candidate David Kurten told Breitbart London.

Farage Declares ‘The War Is Over! We Have Won!’ at Brexit Day London Rally https://t.co/tHDh92uYw7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 1, 2020

