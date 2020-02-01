Swiss Air Drops Christian Chocolate Supplier Following Protests

Swiss Air Lines has cut ties with chocolate manufacturer Läderach following left-wing protests of the owner’s membership in a pro-life, pro-family Christian group.

Despite Swiss Air’s ten-year affiliation with Läderach, the airline dropped the chocolatier after protests and extensive vandalism by left-wing activists, homosexuals, and young socialists, according to a report by LifeSite News.

Jürg Läderach, who owns the high-end chocolate company, is also the president of “Christianity for Today” (CFT), a Swiss evangelical organization that sponsors Switzerland’s March for Life and emphasizes the importance of the family based on a marriage between a man and a woman.

According to the Swiss news magazine Beobachter, negative press surrounding Läderach for its pro-life and pro-family positions was “clearly too much for the airline, which has many gay crew members.”

Swiss Air spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott confirmed that there had been negative feedback from customers and employees due to the media reports.

Last fall, activists attacked a Läderach store in Basel, Switzerland, using Butyric acid, forcing the store to close for two days. This assault was just one instance of vandalism against the chocolatier, which reportedly took place at seven different stores.

A large German homosexual advocacy group proposed a boycott of Läderach, urging hotels, restaurants, and other companies to eliminate Läderach’s products from their range of goods because of their pro-family stance.

For his part, Läderach’s head of marketing Patrick Onken stated that the company has “zero tolerance when it comes to discrimination, no matter what the reason.”

The chocolatier employs over 1,000 people in 14 countries and its pralines will still be distributed by Swiss Air to its premium passengers until mid-April when the chocolates will be phased out.

