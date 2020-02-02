French Bishop Concerned over Anti-Christian Attacks In His Diocese

Jean-Claude Boulanger, the bishop of Bayeux-Lisieux, has expressed concern over the rise in violence and hatred toward Christians within his own diocese in recent months.

The bishop stated that he made a report to the local public prosecutor in Caen following a series of attacks against Christians that began in October of last year, France Bleu reports.

The area has seen three separate attacks against Christians since October, with the first taking place on Sunday, October 13th when a gang of youths attacked a bus full of pilgrims, including several people who were ill, after they had returned from Lourdes to Caen.

Earlier this month, two more attacks took place. The first saw a dozen hooded youths attacking more pilgrim buses, this time with paint, while the second saw anti-Christian symbols painted on the student Champaincy building near the Abbey of Sainte-Trinité.

“Going after young people is not acceptable,” Bishop Boulanger said.

“People who demonstrate have the right to demonstrate. It is the right of our democracy. But we do not attack pilgrims and young people who pray. We have the right to be respected in this country,” he added.

“I respect those who do not share my convictions. I do not understand this hatred. That they reach me, yes, I am old … but that they target young people? No.”

The attacks in the area are just some of the many anti-Christian attacks that occur with frequency and regularity in France.

According to a 2019 report, France sees an average of three anti-Christian attacks per day — many of them are attacks on churches and cathedrals.

Many attacks involve robberies alongside vandalism. An attack that took place on a church in the commune of Tarbes in November of last year, saw human faeces used to soil prayer books.

