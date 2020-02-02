A middle school teacher in the Italian city of Prato is alleged to have threatened pupils and labelled them “fascists” if they refused to sing the Marxist song “Bella Ciao” in class.

The teacher allegedly told the students to sing the song, which is largely associated with the left-wing partisan movement during the Second World War, and not only threatened to label them “fascists” for not singing but also to harm their grades, Il Giornale reports.

The allegations came to light after one of the parents of one of the students in the class complained about the situation on Facebook and it was highlighted by the local branch of populist Senator Matteo Salvini’s League party.

Italy’s Leftist Government to Indoctrinate Schoolchildren in ‘Climate Change’ https://t.co/XP3nC72cs6 via @BreitbartNews — Thomas D. Williams (@tdwilliamsrome) November 7, 2019

The Prato League Council Group released a statement on the matter saying they hoped the matter was a misunderstanding and that the accusations against the teacher were serious.

“We, therefore, demand clarity: these would be unacceptable methods, with an educator possibly addressing children with prejudice and threats,” the party said.

According to Il Giornale, if more parents or students come forward to confirm the allegations the teacher in question could face a number of consequences from suspension to legal proceedings.

In December, Matteo Salvini slammed leftist members of the European Union commission for singing Bella Ciao in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, questioning if they would be singing the communist-linked “Bandiera Rossa” song as well.

Controversy as Italian School Textbooks Revealed to Promote Only Pro-Mass Migration Views https://t.co/M4PjBgTszJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 6, 2018

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the national-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) and an ally of Salvini, went even further, saying: “Is it only I who considers this ridiculous little theatre by the highest European institutions scandalous? Do they not have anything more important to look after?”

The spread of leftist ideology has been highlighted in Italian schools several times in recent months, including new environmental lessons set to make the issues of climate change a part of several subjects within the public school curriculum.

Migrants Account for Nearly Half of Rapists in Italy https://t.co/aCwImxamy5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 7, 2019