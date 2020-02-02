Knife Attacker Shot After Stabbings in Ghent, Belgium

Belgian police have reportedly shot a woman who was attacking people with a knife in Ghent, Belgium.

Details of the incident, which has happened more or less in parallel with a radical Islamic terrorist attack in Streatham, London, which also involved multiple stabbings, are scant, with the public prosecutor’s office having declined to comment as of the time of publication.

Belgian media reports suggest the attacker was a “dark-skinned woman” disabled by police after she was shot in the hand in the Bevrijdingslaan area.

The reports suggest two people were stabbed, with one being wounded in the stomach, but neither are said to be in danger of death.

This story is developing…

