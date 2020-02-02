A man has been shot following multiple stabbings in Streatham, South London, in an incident which has been declared “terrorist-related”.

The man, said to have been shot by Metropolitan Police officers, is confirmed dead.

Security sources have told Sky News they believe the attack was “Islamist” in nature.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to the attack on social media, thanking “all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related” and offering his “thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Information about casualties is scant, although videos on social media purporting to show the aftermath of the attack suggest, at the minimum, very serious injuries.

Early reports indicated the shot man may have been carrying a device in a bag, or have been wearing a vest of some kind.

A radical Islamic terrorist who killed multiple people at London Bridge in 2019 after being freed from prison early was wearing a suicide bomb belt which turned out to be a fake.

This story is developing…

