Nigel Farage said that Brexit will act as a “good omen” for President Donald Trump’s re-election, just as it did after the referendum vote in 2016.

The leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, who is currently in America for the State of the Union address, said that Britain’s exit from the European Union confirms President Trump’s world view, adding that Brexit bodes well for President Trump’s chances in the 2020 election.

“The referendum vote was a very good omen for him in 2016, and I would have thought it was quite a good omen for him in 2020,” Farage told the Washington Examiner.

“Some people think it’s the most significant thing for Britain since 1945,” he said, adding that “it is a very, very significant break and it plays into the president’s view that the world should be nations, free-market democracies and not globalist bureaucracies”.

Mr Farage said that as he will no longer serve as a Member of the European Parliament, he intends to spend a lot of time the United States this year, joking that “it is actually easier to get to the U.S. East Coast than Strasbourg, which is bizarre”.

“I have a lot of friends here. It’s a great political year in America. So I expect to be here a bit,” said the former MEP.

Mr Farage said that he intends to continue as the leader of the Brexit Party, to serve as an “insurance policy” should Prime Minister Boris Johnson fail to deliver on his promises.

He will also establish a new think-tank and website entitled BrexitWatch to monitor negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“I intend to watch the next stage of negotiations like a hawk, and I will pray to the high heavens that they are getting it right and will ring the bell of alarm if we start to get it wrong,” Farage said.

Mr Farage said on Sunday that he made a mistake in believing that Boris Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, would deliver a proper Brexit; however, he said that he will not make such a mistake again.

“I was so thrilled that we won … I actually believed Theresa May when she said Brexit means Brexit — very stupidly of me — and I think I gave the impression that I rather walked away. I’m not going to walk away this time,” warned Farage.

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka