A poll has revealed that Nigel Farage is the second-most popular party leader, and nearly twice as popular as Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn.

The poll by Sky News asked “are you satisfied with the performance of the following [party leader]”, with respondents giving a 30 per cent positive rating for Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. That figure rises to 54 per cent for those who voted to leave the EU in 2016.

Labour’s Corbyn had a positive rating of 17 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats’ interim leader Ed Davey at just 12 per cent.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson tops the poll at 52 per cent, with Sky News noting that this is the “highest rating achieved by the incumbent of Downing Street in over two-and-a-half years, shortly before Theresa May’s popularity imploded during the 2017 election campaign”.

Are you satisfied with @BorisJohnson's performance as PM? 👏 He appears to be in a honeymoon of sorts with voters… More on the @SkyData poll here: https://t.co/Y77H5mQHbR pic.twitter.com/8hhpJ5oNxx — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 5, 2020

The Labour Party, which like the other pro-EU party the Liberal Democrats, is in leadership limbo as candidates seek to win the support of Labour voters. The poll revealed that Labour is seen as badly split, with almost four in five considering the party to be divided.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has surged ahead of Corbyn acolyte Rebecca Long-Bailey in the leadership race, having secured nominations from 144 Labour constituencies, with Long-Bailey having less than a third of that at 64. Paper ballots will be sent out to Labour members on February 21st.