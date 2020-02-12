Nokia Joins Ericsson, Amazon, Intel, Others in Pulling Out of Tech Trade Show Over Coronavirus Fears

A woman tries out a Huawei augmented reality headset during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) introducing next-generation technology at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai on June 27, 2019. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

LONDON (AP) – Nokia on Wednesday became the latest company to drop out of one of the world’s biggest technology fairs over worries about the viral outbreak from China.

The Finnish technology company said it has decided to withdraw from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain “after a full assessment of the risks related to a fast-moving situation.”

The company said it believes it is making a “prudent decision” to cancel and that it’s “primary focus” is to safeguard the health and well-being of employees.

Nokia is the latest in a string of tech companies to pull out of the event scheduled for Feb. 24-27. Ericsson, Amazon, Sony, LG, Cisco and Intel have already decided not to attend.

Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest trade fair for the wireless and mobile industry, was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including 5,000-6,000 from China.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.