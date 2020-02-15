A survey released by polling firm Ifop has claimed that more than six in ten French people think that French civilisation as we know it will collapse.

The survey noted that a third of the people who believed in the collapse. think it will occur in a brutal fashion and put the time frame for the collapse within the next 20 year or so.

One of the chief reasons stated by respondents as the prime cause of a potential collapse is climate change, with 27 per cent stating that climate factors and overconsumption will spell the end for French civilisation, French media outlet L’Aisne Nouvelle reports.

Around 15 per cent of the respondents said that mass migration would be the cause of the collapse, while another 14 per cent stated that internal conflicts within French society, or even civil war, could precipitate it.

Many have warned of a potential civil war in France, including leading radical Islam scholar Gilles Kepel, who stated in 2016 that the “Jihadi Generation” had a goal to destroy Europe in a civil war and rebuild an Islamic society in the aftermath.

The following year, Belgian historian David Engels made a similar prediction saying that “in 20 to 30 years Europe will have become an authoritarian or imperial state, after a phase resembling civil war and decay.”

“I expect a civil war, which will force a fundamental social and political reformation in Europe, whether we like it or not, following the example of the decaying Roman Republic in the first century BC,” he added.

Mass migration is often termed in France as the “Great Replacement”, a term coined by prolific French writer Renaud Camus, and a poll released in February of last year suggested that up to a quarter of French believe in the theory.

Camus explained his theory of replacementism to Breitbart London in late 2018, describing it as people “being treated by managerial politics like an object, a simple product. A product, a producer, and a consumer all at once, a thing, a number, not a human being.”