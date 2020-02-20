A man in his 70s was stabbed inside London Central Mosque Thursday afternoon, receiving non-life threatening injuries in the attack. Police said the stabbing was not terror-related.

London’s Metropolitan Police were called to the London Central Mosque at Regent’s Park on Thursday afternoon where a man in his 70s, reported to have been a Muezzin — prayer leader — was stabbed by a member of the congregation who police said was “believed to have been attending prayers”.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene for attempted murder. The injuries sustained by the victim are not thought to be life-threatening.

A witness of the attack whose comments were reported by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph said that while the attacker had been seen at the mosque in recent days, he wasn’t a long-term regular. Ayaz Ahmad said: “He has been noticed around the place for a couple of days. This is a central mosque, people come to pray if they’re on holiday. You get a lot of new faces.

“This guy was not a regular, I’ve never seen him here in 10 years.”

Photographs circulated on social media show a bearded man wearing a red top but no shoes or socks being arrested by officers. London’s Metropolitan Police said in an update “Detectives investigating the incident do not believe it to be terror-related.”

The Central London Mosque at Regent’s Park was a feature of another stabbing in 2019, when Kamal Hussain, 22 fled into the mosque after stabbing Zahir Visiter to death nearby. Although the mosque was quickly surrounded by police, Hussain was able to use the building to change out of his “distinctive” hooded top into more anonymous clothes before blending in with the crowd.

Although Hussain and another man he had been with spoke to police officers at the scene, they were not recognised and were able to walk out with worshippers. Hussain was later arrested but found not guilty of murder in October, claiming to have acted in self-defence, and was jailed for manslaughter instead. His friend was acquitted of all charges.