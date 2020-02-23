The populist Sweden Democrats (SD) are the most popular party with male voters aged 18 to 29 according to a new poll — but female voters are largely on the opposite side of the political spectrum.

The SD is the most popular party in the Novus poll, followed by the Centre-Right Moderate Party. Combined with the conservative Christian Democrats (KD) the three right-leaning parties make up over 60 per cent of the male vote, SVT reports.

The female vote, on the other hand, shows the most popular party in that age bracket is the far-left Left Party, followed by the Social Democrats and the Centre Party. The SD and the Moderates make up just 27 per cent of the total female vote.

Jenny Madestam, a political scientist at Södertörn University, commented on the results of the poll saying both sexes value such things as an investment in welfare — but greatly differ on issues like migration.

Populist Leader Tops Confidence Poll in Sweden for First Time https://t.co/hpQ7uTlVZO — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 2, 2020

Sofia Lannerfors, a student at Sjölins Gymnasium, told the Swedish broadcaster that she thought many young men turned to right-wing parties because they felt feminism was linked to the hatred of men, which she said was untrue.

According to Johanna Strömstedt of the SD, more and more young women are becoming involved in her party but explained it was harder for girls as many, including herself, become excluded from groups of friends over their political views.

The Sweden Democrats have topped several polls in recent months, including January poll in which their leader, Jimmie Åkesson, tied with Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch Thor for first place in a poll on confidence in their leadership.

While the SD are growing more and more popular in Sweden, some former allies like Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage have become disillusioned with the party.

In January, shortly before Brexit Day, Farage slammed the populist party over their U-turn on wanting to leave the European Union, saying they had become corrupted by “champagne and nice lunches.”

Swedish Populists Most Likely to Be Threatened and Harassed for Views https://t.co/wePdX6twOB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 1, 2019