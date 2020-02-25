Almost every business is caving to the leftist cancel culture mob – but not this British institution, Yorkshire Tea.

Here is how Yorkshire Tea responded when the vengeful Twitter Social Justice Warrior mob tried to close it down for the ‘crime’ of having being photographed in close proximity to a Conservative politician.

So it's been a rough weekend. On Friday, the Chancellor shared a photo of our tea. Politicians do that sometimes (Jeremy Corbyn did it in 2017). We weren't asked or involved – and we said so the same day. Lots of people got angry with us all the same. pic.twitter.com/7uVmKDf7Jd — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 24, 2020

Yes. This actually happened. This is how deranged and vindictive the left is. Britain’s new Chancellor Rishi Sunak — who represents a Yorkshire parliament seat– posted on Twitter a photo of himself drinking Yorkshire Tea and the left did its damnedest to punish the company for guilt by association.

Rather than be cowed, Yorkshire Tea responded calmly and rationally.

It's been pretty shocking to see the determination some have had to drag us into a political mudfight. But it's been lovely to see others speak up for us – we're so grateful to everyone who's done that in a civil way (and gutted to see some use it as a reason for more nastiness). — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 24, 2020

The incident has now been christened #Teagate, which is an odd name for something which isn’t a scandal but rather a victory for common sense, reason and the kind of courage all too rare in the cowed, craven and politically correct business sector.

We salute Yorkshire Tea for standing up to the bullies. Also, we can confirm that it really does make a jolly nice cuppa.

We love your tea ☕️ it’s just a storm in a teacup sorry I know that’s bad 😱😱#YorkshireTea One of the best Cuppa’s money can buy pic.twitter.com/rbokRso75N — FRANK BULLITT (@FrankBullitt39) February 24, 2020