Anti-mass migration Slovenian Democratic Party leader Janez Jansa, a close ally of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, has been appointed Slovenia’s new prime minister.

The President of Slovenia, Borut Pahor, appointed Jansa as Prime Minister this week following a coalition deal between his party and three other parties in the Slovenian parliament, La Liberté reports.

The appointment of Jansa comes following the collapse of the previous centre-left coalition government under Marjan Sarec, who resigned in January.

Mr Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) had come first in the last national election in 2018 but had not managed to secure enough coalition partners to form a government.

The new government is expected to tighten border controls, reform the country’s asylum policy, and eventually reintroduce six months of mandatory military service.

The vote to confirm the appointment of Mr Jansa is expected to take place in the Slovenian parliament next week, with a full list of government ministers expected later in March.

The appointment of an anti-mass migration leader comes as the Balkan migration route has begun to see a surge in activity in recent months.

Just under two weeks ago, Bosnian security minister Fahrudin Radoncic warned that as many as 100,000 migrants could be heading from Greece into Western Europe in the coming weeks.

Radoncic added that the border of Bosnia would not be able to handle such a large influx noting that the country did not have the manpower to guard the entire border.

Greece has also warned that up to 100,000 migrants could enter their country from the Middle East by the end of this year.

“The crisis is current and it is serious,” said Manos Logothetis, the Greek government commissioner for the initial reception of refugees.

These warnings have now taken on an even more urgent character, with the Turkish government having reportedly moved to open its border with Syria and permit unhindered passage to Europe — even as coronavirus cases are rising across the Middle East.

