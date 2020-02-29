Coronavirus in Italy: Over 1,100 Now Infected, 29 Dead

MILAN (AP) – Italian authorities say the country now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and 29 people infected with the virus have died.

The head of Italy’s civil protection agency said during a news conference that the total number reached 1,128 on Saturday. Officials also reported eight more deaths in the previous 24 hours. of people with the virus, bring Italy’s total to 29.

Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said 52 per cent of the people who tested positive for the virus in Italy are being isolated in their homes and not hospitalized.

Health authorities said they suspect the new cases confirmed since Friday involved infections acquired before Italy shut down 11 towns in northern Italy on Feb. 21.

They said it would take at least two weeks — the period of incubation — for the effect of the containment measures to show up in fewer new cases.