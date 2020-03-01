Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds have revealed they are now engaged and expecting a baby in the summer.

A spokesman for the Tory power couple announced that “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

Miss Symonds, a 31-year-old former director of communications at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), posted a more personal announcement on her Instagram page.

“I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me,” she wrote.

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.

“Feeling incredibly blessed.”

Prime Minister Johnson, 55, has two daughters and two sons by his ex-wife, Marina Wheeler, and a third daughter with another woman.

Miss Symonds’s child with her new fiancé will be her first.

