French populist National Rally (RN) Member of the European Parliament Jérôme Rivière stated that he believes the United Kingdom leaving the European Union is akin to the start of the collapse of the former USSR.

In an interview with Breitbart News political editor and Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle in Washington, DC, during the annual CPAC conference, Rivière stated that Brexit could lead to major changes in the European Union, saying the UK leaving the EU is a similar event to the first free elections in Poland that removed pro-USSR President Wojciech Jaruzelski in 1990.

“Within two years, the [Berlin] wall collapsed. So, Brexit is a huge hole in the wall they had built. The EU as it works is going to collapse,” Rivière said and added that he believed RN leader Marine Le Pen would be successful in winning the French presidency in 2022.

While admitting that Ms Le Pen was slightly behind incumbent President Emmanuel Macron in current polls, Rivière said that a 2020 re-election of President Donald Trump combined with a successful post-Brexit Britain would give Le Pen the momentum to win.

Marine Le Pen: Brexit is a ‘Terrifying Failure’ For the European Union https://t.co/JhfeY0aT53 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 3, 2020

“We need the UK to be a success story. We need President Trump to give a good trade deal to the UK so that we can say that outside of the EU there is a good life,” he said.

Rivière also noted the growing ties between members of the populist movement across the globe, saying that he had met with Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, last week at the CPAC conference and had invited him to speak in France and in Brussels.

“We have a new generation of world leaders that put their country first and this is what matters to the people,” he said and added: “The ‘deplorables’ are, in fact, the normal people.”

The RN is looking to make gains later this month in the nationwide municipal elections after winning the European Parliament elections in France last year, besting President Macron’s La République en Marche! (LREM).