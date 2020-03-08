German ISIS Woman Accused of Sending Son to Child Soldier Camp

German Islamic State member Carla-Josephine S. began her trial this week, accused of placing one of her children into a camp for child soldiers run by the terrorist group in Syria.

The 32-year-old, who joined the radical Islamic terrorist group in Syria with her three children who were aged 3, 6, and 7 at the time, is currently facing charges of exposing her children to the risk of war by travelling to the region.

Her trial began in the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court earlier this week as it was also noted that her youngest son was killed during a rocket attack in 2018, German tabloid Bild reports.

The Islamic State member told the court about her life, how she grew up raised by a single parent and married a Tunisian man and had her three children with him. She also converted to Islam during this time and wore the full-face burqa, saying she wanted to leave Germany and move to Tunisia.

Following alleged domestic violence from her husband, the 32-year-old collected all of her money and her children and fled to Turkey and eventually to the Islamic State caliphate which spanned Syria and Iraq, where she worked as a driver for a female combat unit.

She also is said to have reported her own son to the terror group’s religious police when expressed doubts about their radical Islamic ideology.

When asked by the judge if her six-year-old son was allowed to carry around a Kalashnikov rifle, she replied, “I couldn’t prevent it” and said that she advised him to wet his bed in order to get out of having to go to the child soldier camp — but claimed he wanted to attend it.

Carla-Josephine S. is not the first German woman to face trial for her activities as a member of the Islamic State.

Last year, 21-year-old Sarah O. was charged for being a member of the group’s notorious morality police and for enslaving several Yazidi children alongside her Islamic state terrorist partner.

