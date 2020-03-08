A group of 31 women formed a topless human chain in London to protest against climate change on International Women’s Day. (Warning: explicit images.)

Members of the climate change alarmist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) took off their shirts on Waterloo Bridge, blocking traffic in an protest against the supposedly disparate impact that climate change has on women. The protestors painted slogans on their chests such as “climate rape” and “climate murder”.

A former teacher who took part in the protest, Sarah Mintram, explained the rationale behind the topless protest, saying: “It’s mainly women in poorer countries in the global south that are experiencing the increase in violence but this will be the reality for all women if the climate and ecological crisis continues to go unaddressed.”

“We are here to raise the alarm about what is happening to our sisters around the world and to tell women in the UK the climate and ecological emergency is your issue – it will affect you as a woman if we do not persuade our government to take urgent action starting now,” Mintram told the Metro.

Extinction Rebellion cited a January 2020 report from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which claimed that climate change was responsible for violence against women in the Southern Hemisphere.

The group was mocked on social media, however, by people who thought their protest diminished International Women’s Day, with one user writing: “You reduce women’s day to a farce.”

The climate emergency is a women’s emergency. We are here to highlight the increase in hardship, violence & rape already facing women in the global south as a result of the climate & ecological emergency. #ExtinctionRebellion #XRsupportIWD #EachForEqual #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/76gLdQd2wt — Extinction Rebellion London 🌍 (@XRLondon) March 8, 2020

The climate change protest group has plagued London’s Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) for years, costing the capitol’s police force an estimated £37 million last year alone. The cost associated with policing Extinction Rebellion was more than double the annual budget for the Violent Crime Taskforce, which is only £15 million.

The increased burden on manpower and resources reduced the ability of London’s police to investigate other crimes in a city experiencing a growing knife crime epidemic.

Last month, in an exclusive Breitbart London video, three climate change activists were caught on camera getting arrested by London police, after students, Antifa, and Extinction Rebellion occupied London Bridge during their annual “climate strike”.

The topless protest in London on Sunday was mirrored by protests across the world marking International Women’s Day, a socialist holiday held every year on March 8th.

The day was first celebrated in New York City in 1909 — but rose to prominence following a protest in Petrograd, Russia in 1917.

The protest in Petrograd helped spark the Russian Revolution, which led to the creation of the Soviet Union, a communist regime responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of innocent people.

