Greek authorities are preparing for a big push of migrants at the Turkish border while tensions between Greece and Turkey continue to escalate following reports of Turkish forces firing weapons at the border.

Police and border officials near the Evros river have expressed concern that a large number of migrants may soon push to cross into their country with reports claiming that large tree trunks have been moved to the border, which could be used as rafts by migrants.

Another possibility proposed by Greek newspaper Kathimerini this week has been the idea that Turkish forces could use buses to move many migrants to a certain area in order to find a weakness in the border and surprise Greek forces.

The Greek Police (ELAS) is also preparing for a scenario that could possibly see the arrest of border officials or armed forces personnel who might accidentally cross into Turkish territory by mistake.

Demanding More Cash, Erdogan Walks Out of EU Meeting Over Migrant Crisis https://t.co/DqcydQIk8p — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 10, 2020

Tensions between Greek and Turkish forces remain high along the border region with another report claiming that on Wednesday, Turkish special forces fired several shots in the direction of a Greek army vehicle on the other side of the border.

The shots, which were fired above the Greek vehicle, come just days after another alleged incident involving a Greek patrol being shot at from the direction of Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who opened the border two weeks ago, met with European Union officials on Monday but neither side could reach a deal that would have Turkey close the border.

Last weekend, President Erdogan called on Greece to open its borders as Turkey had done saying: “Hey Greece! I appeal to you… open the gates as well and be free of this burden… Let them go to other European countries.”

While Erdogan has claimed that the migrants are largely Syrian nationals, reports from the Greek government have revealed only four per cent of those who have crossed into Greece illegally have been from Syria.