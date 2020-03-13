The Italian government has reacted with severity to the coronavirus outbreak which has so far killed over 1,000 residents of the nation, with lockdowns and curfews leaving streets empty and many businesses closed.

Remarkable photographs from the streets and squares of Europe, among them some of the most popular tourist destinations on the globe, show spaces empty of people.

Under the terms of the Italian government’s shutdown in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, residents now have to download, print, and fill out an official form to even leave their own homes to do simple tasks like going food shopping. Those who are caught outside by police without their paperwork complete can face criminal charges and punishments including a $230 fine, and even time in prison.

Mask-wearing police officers are manning checkpoints on roads and at public transport stations, checking reasons for travel. Accepted reasons including going to buy food, urgent visits to the hospital, and important professional business.

Most shops have been ordered to close down, with food stores, tobacconists, and pharmacies among those excepted from the law.