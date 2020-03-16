ISIS, the radical Islamic terrorist group, has issued travel advice to its supporters, telling would-be terrorists to avoid travelling to Europe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Islamic State, which has long called for attacks throughout Europe, has now advised its members to “stay away from the land of the epidemic”.

In the latest issue of the Isis sponsored Al-Naba newsletter, the terrorist group called coronavirus a “plague” that is a “torment sent by God on whomsoever He wills”, The Times reports.

The terrorist group’s travel warning was issued under a series of “sharia directives” to avoid contracting the coronavirus, telling its members to wash their hands regularly and “cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing”.

The newsletter failed to cite advice from the World Health Organization (WHO), but rather quoted hadiths from the Prophet Muhammad, saying that: “Illnesses do not strike by themselves but by the command and decree of God.”

ISIS also called for sick terrorists to remain in Europe, saying that the “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it”.

The White House announced late Saturday that President Donald Trump will address the nation on Sunday after reports suggest ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was captured or killed by the United States. https://t.co/GFLZDvXhFq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 27, 2019

The Middle East has not been exempt from the “plague” of coronavirus though, with Iraq reporting over a hundred cases of the virus and at least ten deaths.

Iran has also been one of the hardest-hit countries, only trailing China and Italy in the number of cases reported. The country has reported 13,938 confirmed cases of the virus with 724 deaths, according to Reuters.

ISIS has lost almost all of its territorial caliphate in the Middle East after a coalition led by the United States attacked their forces — yet the group still remains active in Iraq and Syria.

Islamic State suffered a massive blow in December when American special forces, at the behest of President Donald Trump, conducted a raid on the home of its founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killing him in the process.

In announcing the death of al-Baghdadi, President Trump said: “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.” He added that “the world is now a much safer place.”

Revealed: Islamic State Plan for Series of Paris-Style Massacres Across Europe https://t.co/u4mffmqa9T — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 16, 2019

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka