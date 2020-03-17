Pictures: Trucks Backed Up 37 Miles at Polish Border as Europe Shuts Down

AP — Border closures are causing problems across Europe.

In Lithuania, the cargo truck line on the border to enter Poland stretched 60 kilometers (37 miles) long after Poland closed its border to foreigners due to the new coronavirus.

On the Polish-German border, hundreds of vehicles have been stranded because they are not allowed to transit through Poland to go back home but don´t want to return to Germany.

A 10 km queue of trucks stuck on the A12 motorway near the Polish-German border from outside the eastern German town of Frankfurt (Oder) on March 16, 2020, as measures are taken to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. – Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland’s borders would be closed to foreigners for 10 days, but that the government might prolong the shutdown. Two weeks of quarantine will also be imposed on people returning from abroad.  (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

German police helped stranded citizens from Baltic states get back home by ferry after Poland closed its border.

Police in the northeastern city of Stralsund on the Baltic coast said they escorted 30 cars Tuesdsay with citizens from Lithuania and Estonia via a bridge to the German island of Ruegen’s ferry port, the German news agency dpa reported. The cars needed an escort because access to the island has been mostly limited to residents. From Mukran, the stranded Baltic citizens were hoping to catch a ferry to Lithuania.

A Lithuanian military plane flew 31 people stranded in Germany back to Lithuania.

