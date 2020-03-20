Coronavirus: Dozens of Nuns in Rome Convents Infected

ROME (AP) — Outbreaks of the coronavirus have stricken two convents in the Rome area.

Rome daily Il Messaggero quoted the Lazio region´s health commissioner on Friday as saying 59 nuns at the Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo, in the hill town of Grottaferrata, have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the nuns has been hospitalized.

The newspaper also said 19 of 21 nuns at the convent of the Congregation of Angelic Sisters, on the outskirts of Rome, have the coronavirus infection.

Italy: Spike in Funerals Hints Virus Deaths Many Times Higher Than Reported https://t.co/sKaGpCXo3H — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2020

Churches in Italy are no longer holding public Masses, but some of them are still open for faithful to come in to pray.

Because of nearby Vatican City, Rome is home to dozens of convents or mother houses of congregations of many nuns.