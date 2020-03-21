French authorities impounded two lorries carrying some 130,000 masks to health workers in Britain’s embattled hospitals, following President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to “requisition” all stocks in his territory.

The move followed hot on the heels of French border guards seizing another heavy goods vehicle carrying hand sanitiser to Britain the day before. The incidents triggered a diplomatic spat between the two countries as Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) struggles against the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“On Tuesday night, French authorities stopped the hand sanitiser and confiscated the lot,” a British government source confirmed to The Sun.

“On Wednesday night, it was lorries full of FFP3 face masks to protect staff.”

London Hospital Declares ‘Critical Incident’ over Coronavirus, Not Enough Spaces for Patients https://t.co/LjWElpsjZf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2020

Another source in Whitehall tried to play down the incidents, however, claiming both were “dealt with relatively quickly.”

“There is a clear understanding between countries that only a united approach will tackle the public health emergency all countries face,” they suggested, adding that the mask seizure “appears to have been a misunderstanding, [and] we’re confident it won’t happen again.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the eurosceptic former Tory leader and Cabinet minister, remained distinctly unimpressed, saying of the incident: “This shows you all you need to know about European co-operation.”

Report: Overwhelmed London Hospitals Turning Away Coronavirus Patients https://t.co/t0phaqMSXM — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery