Coronavirus: Italy Daily Death Toll Rises Again, 743 Dead in 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, 743 people have died in Italy from the Chinese coronavirus, bringing the nation’s total death toll from the virus to 6,820 on Tuesday, up from 6,077 on Monday — an increase of 12.2 percent in one day.

Newly released data from Italy’s Civil Protection revealed that the country’s death toll has gone from 6,077 deaths on Monday to 6,820 on Tuesday, as well as from 63,919 confirmed cases on Monday to 69,176 on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Italy had seen its worst day yet, losing a total of 793 people in a single day to the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, with Sunday and Monday’s death tolls (651 and 601) seeming to decline, only to spike back up on Tuesday.

The head of Italy’s Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli noted that he is focusing on the number of asymptomatic people infected with the coronavirus.

“Some speculate more [are asymptomatic], some less,” said Borrelli in an interview with La Reppublica. “It is an empirical data, but for example, among my collaborators there are absolutely three people infected that are asymptomatic.”

On Sunday, it was reported that twelve members of Borrelli’s Civil Protection in Rome were infected with the coronavirus.

Moreover, among those infected with the Wuhan virus in Italy, 4,824 are healthcare professionals — meaning that roughly one in ten of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy are people who work in hospitals.

“Doctors and nurses are an extraordinary example of this country’s generosity, some have lost their lives to save as many sick people as possible,” said the president of the Superior Council of Health Franco Locatelli, according to La Repubblica.

“My heartfelt thanks go to them and that of all Italians,” he added. “Our task is to protect them in the best possible way, this is at the center of our priorities.”

