Coronavirus: Italy Death Toll Rises 10 Percent in 24 Hours, Exceeds 7,500

In the last 24 hours, 683 people have died in Italy from the Chinese coronavirus, bringing the nation’s overall death toll from the virus to 7,503 on Wednesday, up from 6,820 on Tuesday — an increase of 10 percent in one day.

Newly released data from Italy’s Civil Protection revealed that the country’s death toll from the virus has risen from 6,820 deaths on Tuesday to 7,503 on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has also risen from a total of 69,176 on Tuesday to 74,386 on Wednesday.

But when deducting the total number of people who are deceased and have recovered from the virus, the number of confirmed cases in Italy currently stands at 57,521. Among those, 23,112 are reportedly hospitalized, with 3,489 in intensive care.

On Saturday, Italy had seen its worst day yet, losing a total of 793 people in a single day to the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

Deputy head of Civil Protection Agostino Miozzo delivered the news during agency’s press conference on Wednesday, as the head of the department, Angelo Borrelli, had left the headquarters in the morning due to feeling feverish, according to a report by La Repubblica.

On Sunday, it was reported that twelve members of Borrelli’s Civil Protection in Rome were infected with the coronavirus.

“We are in a phase of apparent stabilization,” said Miozzo during Wednesday’s Civil Protection press conference, according to Il Giornale.

“We consider that the current number of people infected is consistent with the trend, this makes us think that it is crucial — if we want to see the curve begin the decrease — to keep the strict indications of social distancing,” he added.

“This is a delicate moment, all statisticians know that the trend seems to respond to the indications we have given,” said Miozzo. “But if we let our guard down the curve could go up again.”

