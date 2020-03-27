Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Self-Isolating

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

“Hi folks, I want to bring you up to speed with something that’s happening today, which is that I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s to say a temperature and a persistent cough, and on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer I’ve taken a test,” the Tory leader announced via a video message shared on social media.

“That has come out positive, so I am working from home, I’m self-islolating, and that’s the entirely the right thing to do,” he confirmed.

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team; to lead the national fightback against coronavirus,” he insisted.

The Prime Minister offered his thanks to the “amazing” personnel of the National Health Service (NHS), as well as police constables, social care workers, teachers, and other public servants, and ordinary members of the public who have volunteered to help with the crisis.

“I want to thank everybody who’s working to keep our country going through this epidemic — and we will get through it, and the way we’re going to get through it is, of course, by applying the measures you will have heard so much about, and the more effectively we all comply with those measures the faster our country will get through this epidemic, and the faster we’ll bounce back,” he said.

“Stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives.”

